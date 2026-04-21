E-autos on Kaloor metro station premises stuck in systemic rot

KOCHI: For nearly a year, about 30 e-autorickshaws have remained parked on the Kaloor metro station premises. The very sight of them throws up several questions: why are they there when the city could greatly benefit from improved last-mile connectivity? To whom do they belong?

The chorus of these questions has grown loud in recent weeks, prompting KMRL on Sunday to issue a directive to the Ernakulam District Autorickshaw Drivers Co-operative Society, the purported owner of these autos, to see the immediate removal of the vehicles.

While the agency has given time until April 30, TNIE learnt that moving the autorickshaws may be more difficult than just turning the ignition and driving away as a systemic rot has taken hold of these vehicles.

In 2022, the society entered into an agreement with the corporation and KMRL for an ambitious project to augment last-mile connectivity in the city. Availing funds from the German enterprise GIZ, the corporation bought 30 e-autorickshaws for use by the society. The seed fund covered a quarter of the cost of 80 autorickshaws.

However, the society decided to go for just 30 autorickshaws on a pilot basis. For this, Rs 50,000 was drawn from the funds to cover the initial cost of each auto. The remainder of the Rs 2.5 lakh amount for each autorickshaw was footed by the Society via a bank loan.