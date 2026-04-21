Farmers in Kerala's Kuttampuzha protest over arrest of tribal man for elephant’s death

KOCHI: Farmers in Kuttampuzha panchayat staged an agitation in front of the forest range office in Kuttampuzha on Monday protesting the arrest of a farmer belonging to the tribal community in connection with the death of an elephant.

A 15-year-old elephant was found dead in Vellaramkuthu area on Friday and the postmortem examination report said that the elephant died due to injuries caused by a cracker explosion. Forest officials said the elephant died after biting a cracker which was stuffed inside a jackfruit.

Saseendran P K, 64, of Vellaramkuthu tribal settlement, was arrested by the forest officials on Sunday evening. Range officer Muralidas said the farmer was arrested on the basis of evidence collected from the spot where the elephant was found dead.

Farmers and political parties in Kuttampuzha organised an all-party meeting in Kuttampuzha on Monday morning to protest the arrest. The farmers took out a march from Kuttampuzha bridge to the Forest range office.