Missing teens’ bodies found from river in Muvattupuzha

KOCHI: The bodies of two teenagers, who went missing while swimming in a river in Muvattupuzha, were recovered a day later on Monday. The deceased are Aswin and Chris, both Plus-II students from Vazhakulam.

They had gone to the Vallikada river with friends and went missing after they were caught in strong currents around 6pm on Sunday, said a source with the Kothamangalam fire station. “Five students had gone to the spot. Initially, two of them got caught in the current.

Another boy jumped in to rescue them, but all three got swept away. However, one of them escaped,” said an officer with the Muvattupuzha fire station.

The others alerted residents, who informed the fire and rescue services personnel, who, along with scuba divers from Muvattupuzha and Kothamangalam, searched for the duo till 1.30am on Monday but in vain.

The search resumed at 6.30am this time assisted by a scuba team from Thodupuzha. Chris’s body was recovered first, while Aswin’s body was found a few hours later.