5-year-old boy drowns during school excursion at amusement park in Kerala

KOCHI: A five-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled canal during a school trip to an amusement park in Kizhakkambalam, on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Muhammed Adam, son of Muhammed Nazeer and Ameera, natives of Chengalam in Kottayam. The incident occurred after lunch, when teachers were gathering students around 1 pm and noticed the child missing. He was later found in a nearby water-filled canal within the park premises, said a source with the Ernakulam rural police.

Students and staff of ‘Beyond Born,’ an early education centre in Palarivattom had arrived at Lions Jungle Park in Kadambrayar, Pazhanganad, for a school excursion earlier in the day.

After activities in the park, teachers began assembling the children for lunch, when Adam was found missing. Following an alert, personnel from Thadiyittaparamba police station reached the spot and launched a search, during which the child was located in the canal. He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, where doctors declared him dead, said the official.

“Despite being a vacation period, the school had organised the pre-scheduled day excursion for the children. Preliminary findings suggest several irregularities and safety violations in the functioning of the amusement park. A detailed investigation, including a probe into the unnatural death, has been launched,” said an officer with the Thadiyittaparamba police.