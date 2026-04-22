Ernakulam police seek help to identify two deceased persons in separate cases

KOCHI: Nearly a month after a decomposed body was found in an abandoned building near the Ernakulam South railway station, Kochi city police have issued a public notice seeking help to identify the deceased. The case relates to the recovery of the body of a man — largely skeletal remains — on March 20.

“We have not yet received any concrete evidence to confirm the identity of the victim. The probe is progressing on the suspicion that the deceased could be a man who went missing from the area around the same time,” an officer said.

The police suspect that a laptop and a mobile phone recovered from the spot are stolen gadgets, raising the possibility that the deceased could be a thief who had gone off the radar. However, an autopsy is yet to be conducted, the officer said.

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam rural police have also issued a notice seeking assistance to identify a man who was found dead in a well on a private property on the Aluva Sub Jail Road on April 10. The police said the deceased is presumed to be aged between 35 to 40 with a height of 161 cm, and the body is kept at the Kalamassery Medical College after an autopsy. The preliminary investigation suggests there was no foul play involved, with drowning indicated as the cause of death.