Kasaragod man nabbed with 62 kg ganja in Angamaly

KOCHI: A man transporting 62kg of ganja, allegedly intended for supply, was arrested on Tuesday in Angamaly. The accused, Haneef, a native of Uliyathadukka in Kasaragod, was nabbed by a special squad of the Ernakulam Rural DANSAF along with the Angamali police.

The action followed a confidential tip-off received by district police chief K S Sudarshan that a large quantity of ganja was being smuggled from Odisha to Kottayam. Acting on the intelligence, a DANSAF team led by narcotic cell DYSP J Umesh Kumar and Aluva DYSP Babukuttan tracked the vehicle and intercepted it at Angamali TB Junction.

During inspection, the police recovered the contraband concealed in 31 packets inside a specially fabricated compartment beneath the rear seat of the car. The accused was taken into custody, officials said.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that Haneef had travelled to Odisha to procure the narcotics from a trafficking network and was transporting them through interior routes to evade checks. This is the largest ganja seizure reported in the rural district this year, and investigation is under way,” an officer with the squad added.