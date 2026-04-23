College Post Office de-links from Ernakulam Public Library after 23-year-long service

KOCHI: The College Post Office, which operated from the premises of the Ernakulam Public Library on Convent Road, will soon be closing its doors for the final time this weekend. The decision, has come as a big blow to patrons of the library, many of whom used it to send books and access other postal services.

“The post office has been a big boon for the patrons of the library, and, of course, for the local people. Truth be told, we didn’t want them to leave. After all, for a library, any institution that offers services to people is a natural ally,” said K P Ajith Kumar, the library secretary.

“And for their part, the post office had been very regular with their rent payments, and their team was indeed a cordial bunch. So, it’s a shame that this decades-long relationship is coming to an end.”

It was in 2003 that India Post began services on the library premises. Over the course of nearly 25 years, even as the city changed around them, both the institutions stood as oases of solace and had gathered a growing tribe of patrons.

“It’s sad that the Post has decided to close this office,” said Priya K Peter, the librarian. “Their services were very beneficial to our members, and a lot of them were regularly seen availing postal services with their library visits.”