Cusat student found hanging in Kochi

KOCHI: A student of Cusat was found hanging at his rented accommodation at Kalamassery on Wednesday. The deceased is Dhanush D, 21, a sixth-semester electrical and electronics engineering student at School of Engineering, and a native of Alappuzha.

A police source said Dhanush was allegedly asked to submit a certificate for shortage of attendance.

When he failed to turn up, a faculty member tried to contact him. As he did not respond, a student was asked to check on him. Dhanush was found hanging from a window in his rented house. The Kalamassery police have registered a case for unnatural death.