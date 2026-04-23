Kochi

Cusat student found hanging in Kochi

A police source said Dhanush was allegedly asked to submit a certificate for the shortage of attendance.
Image used for representational purposes only.
Image used for representational purposes only.(File Photo)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

KOCHI: A student of Cusat was found hanging at his rented accommodation at Kalamassery on Wednesday. The deceased is Dhanush D, 21, a sixth-semester electrical and electronics engineering student at School of Engineering, and a native of Alappuzha.

A police source said Dhanush was allegedly asked to submit a certificate for shortage of attendance.

When he failed to turn up, a faculty member tried to contact him. As he did not respond, a student was asked to check on him. Dhanush was found hanging from a window in his rented house. The Kalamassery police have registered a case for unnatural death.

Cusat student
attendance shortage

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