Harsh summer worsens Kochi's struggle with severe 'thirst'

KOCHI: As an intense summer turns life uncomfortable across the state, Kochi is battling acute ‘thirst’ and contaminated water.

While the drinking water shortage has left many city areas and the coastal belt reeling, the authorities’ efforts to mitigate the crisis is yet to bear fruit.

In West Kochi, regions from corporation divisions 55 to 61 — including Konam, Perumpadappu, Palluruthy and adjoining areas — are feeling the pinch.

“Along the western regions of Konam, the drinking water crisis has become severe. Last December, we had worked actively on damaged pipelines and also tried to bring water via tankers. But despite the efforts, a harsh summer has worsened the issue,” said Konam councillor C R Biju.

A major reason for the troubles is a lack of adequate pumping stations, he pointed out.

“Besides, the region also faces water contamination as sewage seeps in through water pipes laid through canals.”

The situation has turned severe in regions around Perumpadappu and Palluruthy, where cases of jaundice are being linked to the consumption of contaminated water.

“The area has long been suffering from water shortage and inadequate pumping. Since the onset of summer, areas around Shankuthara, SN Road and Vyloppilli Lane have been going without water for many days. Additionally, water contamination has become severe with health risks, like jaundice cases, being reported,” said Likitha K X, councillor of ward 60.

In Palluruthy, the areas of Kumbalangi and Mangamadom are among the worst-affected.

The northern regions of the corporation — Vaduthala, Pachalam, Janatha Colony and Pottakuzhy — too have been going without adequate water for days, patiently waiting for the work on pipe-laying from the overhead water tank to be completed.