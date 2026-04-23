Harsh summer worsens Kochi's struggle with severe 'thirst'

KOCHI: As an intense summer turns life uncomfortable across the state, Kochi is battling acute ‘thirst’ and contaminated water.
While the drinking water shortage has left many city areas and the coastal belt reeling, the authorities’ efforts to mitigate the crisis is yet to bear fruit.
In West Kochi, regions from corporation divisions 55 to 61 — including Konam, Perumpadappu, Palluruthy and adjoining areas — are feeling the pinch.
“Along the western regions of Konam, the drinking water crisis has become severe. Last December, we had worked actively on damaged pipelines and also tried to bring water via tankers. But despite the efforts, a harsh summer has worsened the issue,” said Konam councillor C R Biju.
A major reason for the troubles is a lack of adequate pumping stations, he pointed out.
“Besides, the region also faces water contamination as sewage seeps in through water pipes laid through canals.”
The situation has turned severe in regions around Perumpadappu and Palluruthy, where cases of jaundice are being linked to the consumption of contaminated water.
“The area has long been suffering from water shortage and inadequate pumping. Since the onset of summer, areas around Shankuthara, SN Road and Vyloppilli Lane have been going without water for many days. Additionally, water contamination has become severe with health risks, like jaundice cases, being reported,” said Likitha K X, councillor of ward 60.
In Palluruthy, the areas of Kumbalangi and Mangamadom are among the worst-affected.
The northern regions of the corporation — Vaduthala, Pachalam, Janatha Colony and Pottakuzhy — too have been going without adequate water for days, patiently waiting for the work on pipe-laying from the overhead water tank to be completed.
On the eastern side, residents in the Petta and Poonithura regions, where water shortage has almost been a perennial theme, have little to cheer as work on the inter-connection of pipelines across the highway has been halted due to technical reasons.
Water supply to areas under the corporation and adjacent regions are carried out by the Kerala Water Authority from the 335MLD water treatment plant at Aluva. While the corporation requires 260MLD of potable water daily, the supply faces a deficit of 50 MLD.
“During summer, we have increased demand for drinking water but availability remains the same. This is coupled with overconsumption in regions where there is adequate water supply, often leaving residents at the tail-ends of the pipeline network constantly affected by pumping and pressure issues. With a recent change in the contract agency with KWA, we are now able to intervene quicker,” a KWA official said.
“The proposal for a 190MLD plant in Aluva had received provisional administrative sanction from the government earlier this year. The KWA is awaiting a final approval.”
Kochi’s water supply infrastructure contains a 1,400-km network dating back to the 1940s and has been constantly plagued by pipe bursts and leaks. In December, the operation and maintenance responsibility of the network were handed over to a private agency, SUEZ, which is expected to replace over 740km of old pipeline in the coming years.
water troubles
Corporation’s total daily water requirement - 260 MLD
Regular deficit in availability - 50 MLD
Major source - 335 MLD water treatment plant in Aluva
Areas with water contamination- Coastal regions in West Kochi
Areas facing severe shortage - Palluruthy, Perumpadappu, Konam, Pachalam, Vyttila, Poonithura regions