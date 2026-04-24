One year jail for attacking KSRTC driver: Court upholds frontline workers’ rights in Kerala

KOCHI: For KSRTC staff across Kerala, abuse and intimidation have become part of the daily grind, often escalating into violence. In a case that reflects these recurring risks, a Judicial First Class Magistrate Court in Ernakulam recently delivered a strong and closely reasoned judgment, sentencing a man to one year in jail for assaulting a bus driver.

The case stems from an incident on May 17, 2019, near Palarivattom, where a routine bus journey turned violent. According to the prosecution, a passenger, angered over the speed of the bus, approached the driver’s cabin and pulled the stopper attached to the gearbox, abruptly halting the vehicle. When the driver intervened, he was assaulted — struck on the ear, causing bleeding — and the service was disrupted.

After a prolonged trial, the court found the accused guilty under Sections 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from duty) and 353 (assault or use of criminal force to deter a public servant from duty) of the IPC. He was sentenced to one year of rigorous imprisonment and six months of simple imprisonment, to run concurrently, along with fines totalling Rs 15,000.

The court also directed that the fine amount, if realised, be paid as compensation to the injured driver, while declining to extend the benefit of probation. The verdict has struck a chord with KSRTC drivers, many of whom see it as long-overdue recognition of the risks they face on duty.