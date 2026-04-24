Waste heap chokes canal, triggers waterlogging at Convent Junction in Kochi

KOCHI: While the recent rains in Kochi have brought a brief relief from the searing summer heat, for the traders at Convent Junction, it has only brought trouble due to a severe waterlogging problem.

Recently, the junction was flooded after a rain that lasted only around 20 minutes. Children from the nearby school and other pedestrians were seen having to wade through it to get to their destinations. Several traders also reported damage after water seeped into their shops.

This waterlogging has been linked to a major blockage in a canal in the area, which connects to the Mullassery Canal and joins the backwaters.

“Heaps of garbage have accumulated in the canal. However, what is preventing the workers from seamlessly clearing it is the illegal constructions that have mushroomed on both banks,” said C J Thomas, who owns a shop at the junction.

Interestingly, these illegal constructions have remained here, without coming under the radar of the concerned authorities for over 25 years. “It was only after the recent flooding that even the local residents started probing the reason,” said another trader.

While some have duly brought the matter before the authorities and the councillor, they said the prevailing election norms prevent any sudden action.