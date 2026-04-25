Feast of St George: Flag hoisting today

KOCHI: St George Forane Church, Edappally, is gearing up for its annual Feast of St George Sahada, with celebrations set to run from April 25 to May 15, 2026. The festivities will formally begin on Saturday evening with the traditional flag-hoisting ceremony, marking the start of an elaborate liturgical and cultural calendar.

The opening ceremony is scheduled for 5.30 pm on April 25, following the Rosary, with Kappon Vicar Rev Fr Jacob Puthussery leading the flag hoisting. The days that follow will feature a series of special prayers, rituals and community events.

On May 1, a Syriac Qurbana will be held at 7 am, followed by one of the key highlights of the feast — the ceremonial adorning of the sacred idol with traditional gold ornaments between 9 am and 12 noon. May 3 will be observed as Vesper Day, marked by a solemn service and a grand town procession beginning at 4.30 pm.

The main feast day falls on May 4, when celebrations begin early at 5 am. The Solemn Feast Mass will be held at 10.30 am, followed by an evening procession at 5 pm. The festivities will conclude on May 15 with the final ceremonies at 10 am.

Church authorities said extensive arrangements have been made within the premises to facilitate devotees. Online offerings have also been enabled through the church’s official website, reflecting a shift towards digital accessibility.

As part of long-standing tradition, the preparation of Nercha Kozhi (votive fowl) will be permitted at the nearby St George LP School grounds daily.