Human Rights panel orders probe into boy’s death at amusement park

KOCHI: After a 5-year-old boy drowned in a water-filled canal during a school trip at an amusement park in Kizhakkambalam, the Human Rights Commission on Thursday ordered the RDO to conduct an investigation into the incident.

Commission chairperson, issued directive to the district collector stating that the RDO should investigate if the park management had taken necessary security measures to prevent accidents and check if the park had a licence from panchayat.

The Kizhakkambalam panchayat secretary has been directed to submit an investigation report within three weeks.

Muhammed Adam, a native of Chengalam South, died in the accident. He is the son of Muhammed Nazeer and Ameera, was found dead in a water-filled canal within the park premises on Tuesday.