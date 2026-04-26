Heal Eco Kerala: Waste to potting soil initiative

KOCHI: Taking a step forward in decentralised waste management, the Heal Ponnurunni project — implemented in Kochi corporation’s Ponnurunni division — has launched an enriched potting soil mix made from processed organic waste.

“We launched the enriched potting soil mix, Heal Eco, last month. The product is prepared using the raw material we have. We are not selling the product in the market as of now. However, it is available at the Heal Ponnurunni society,” said Dipin Dileep, a former Ponnurunni councillor, who initiated the project in 2023.

The mix is prepared using processed organic waste collected from households and is designed for use in gardening.

The HEAL (health, environment, agriculture and livelihood) project, launched three years ago in response to the massive fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram dumping yard, was an attempt to promote decentralised waste management in the local body.

In March last year, the society launched Heal Environment, an enriched fertiliser produced from food waste. Aiming to reduce the amount of organic waste transported to Brahmapuram, similar waste treatment plants have also been set up in the Stadium and Ravipuram divisions.