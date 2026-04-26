Health dept warns of malaria spread

KOCHI: Ernakulam district medical officer, Dr Shahirsha, on Saturday, cautioned the public to be vigilant about the spread of malaria. In a statement, he urged the public to take precautions and seek medical aid if presented with symptoms.

Malaria is spread by mosquitoes of the Anopheles genus and will appear with only symptoms of fever and severe headache. “People who have travelled outside Kerala and suspect symptoms should get a blood test for malaria. Malaria can be diagnosed through testing.

This facility is available at all primary health centres, taluk hospitals, district hospitals, and public health laboratories,” he said, adding that effective and complete treatment against malaria is available free of cost in all government hospitals as per the approved treatment guidelines.