Capuchin priest Fr Theophane OFM declared as ‘Venerable’

KOCHI: A thanksgiving Mass was held at the Ponnurunni Capuchin Monastery in Ernakulam on Sunday after Capuchin priest Fr Theophane OFM was declared “Venerable” by the Vatican.

The decree, issued by Pope Leo XIV on February 21, was read out in Italian during a Pontifical Mass presided over by Kozhikode Archbishop Varghese Chakkalakkal. Fr Theophane is the first Indian Capuchin to be conferred the title.

Born as Michael in 1913 in Kottappuram, Kodungallur, he joined the Capuchin order in 1933, taking the name ‘Theophane’, meaning ‘manifestation of God’. He was ordained a priest in 1941.

He spent his final years at the Ponnurunni ashram, where he also led the establishment of the ashram and St Pius X Church. He passed away on April 4, 1968, at the age of 55. He had declared ‘Servant of God’ by Vatican in 2001.

Several bishops and clergy, including Bishop Emeritus Stanley Roman and other Church leaders, concelebrated the Mass.