Kochi’s first ‘food street’ struggles to find takers

KOCHI: Kochi’s first food street, opened last September amid high expectations, is yet to gain a foothold in the city’s ‘gourmet circuit’ as only five of its 20 stalls have so far been occupied.

Designed to showcase safe, hygienic, and diverse culinary experiences, the facility owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) continues to see low footfall even seven months after opening.

“We invited tenders to operate the facility but received only a lukewarm response. Currently, five shops are functional while tender proceedings are under way for a few more,” said an official with the GCDA, adding that the tender has been floated multiple times.

As many as 12 of the 20 shops were reserved for women and SC/STs, persons with disabilities, and other categories. As the GCDA failed to find takers, the reservation was later withdrawn.

K X Francis, councillor of the Perumanoor division, said that reducing the rent for the stall would help attract more vendors to the food street located in Kasturba Nagar, at the southern end of Panampilly Nagar.

“The rent for a stall is around Rs 40,000. Thus, many people are unwilling to take the space. It is a developing area and hence these operators may not have many customers. Running a high-rent shop in a sparsely crowded area and with just a few customers discourages people from participating in the tender procedures,” he said.