NHAI sets August target for 26.3km highway stretch between Edappally, Moothakunnam

KOCHI: Work on the Rs 1,618-crore six-laning of the 26.03 km NH-66 stretch between Edappally and Moothakunnam is progressing steadily, with the National Highways Authority of India setting August 2026 as the deadline for the corridor.

Around 70% of the work is complete and the project has now entered a crucial phase. This reach in Kodungallur is the first of five along the 164-km Edappally–Ramanattukara NH-66 section where widening is under way.

In a key breakthrough, railway authorities have cleared the central span work of the new three-lane Edappally railway overbridge (RoB) — a major bottleneck in the corridor.

The approval clears the way for placing the deck slab over the railway tracks. Work will begin once traffic regulation measures are finalised in coordination with the Railways.

The Edappally RoB, integral to the project, is slated for commissioning by the end of June. The prefabricated deck slab can be installed in just three days, while pillar construction and approach roads will take around two months.