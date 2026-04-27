NHAI sets August target for 26.3km highway stretch between Edappally, Moothakunnam

KOCHI: Work on the Rs 1,618-crore six-laning of the 26.03 km NH-66 stretch between Edappally and Moothakunnam is progressing steadily, with the National Highways Authority of India setting August 2026 as the deadline for the corridor.
Around 70% of the work is complete and the project has now entered a crucial phase. This reach in Kodungallur is the first of five along the 164-km Edappally–Ramanattukara NH-66 section where widening is under way.
In a key breakthrough, railway authorities have cleared the central span work of the new three-lane Edappally railway overbridge (RoB) — a major bottleneck in the corridor.
The approval clears the way for placing the deck slab over the railway tracks. Work will begin once traffic regulation measures are finalised in coordination with the Railways.
The Edappally RoB, integral to the project, is slated for commissioning by the end of June. The prefabricated deck slab can be installed in just three days, while pillar construction and approach roads will take around two months.
The existing two-lane RoB will continue to carry traffic alongside the new structure. The new bridge is 607 metres long and 15 metres wide, with 25 spans. Its highlight is a 63.48-metre bow-string girder over the railway line, fabricated in Delhi, transported to Kochi, and already assembled.
The next step is to launch the deck slab by sliding it across the tracks — a technically complex operation planned mostly at night to minimise disruption to train services.
Designed for a speed of 100 kmph, the six-lane highway will cut travel time to half an hour. The stretch currently takes over an hour during peak hours. The carriageway will be supported by a pair of two-lane service roads.
In all, the corridor includes the Edappally RoB, four flyovers, seven major bridges, eight minor bridges, eight vehicle underpasses, five small vehicular underpasses, four light vehicular underpasses, and one pedestrian underpass.
Flyovers at Edappally, Kunnumpuram and Cheranelloor are in advanced stages. At a broader level, the Edappally RoB reflects the challenges facing railway-linked infrastructure in Kerala. Once complete, the highway widening and the new RoB are expected to significantly ease congestion along Kochi’s northern corridor.