Stray dog that attacked nine in Kochi's Muvattupuzha town dies

KOCHI: A stray dog that attacked nine people in Muvattupuzha town on Saturday morning, died on Sunday. “All nine victims were vaccinated immediately and given follow-up instructions. This dog, which was not found to be aggressive, was not seen earlier with other dogs in the area. This behaviour was sudden,” said Muvattupuzha municipal chairperson Jocie Mary Antony.

Though dog catchers located the animal on Sunday morning, it died soon after. The postmortem examination will be held on Monday, and the report will be reviewed to take further actions.

Following a Supreme Court directive in November 2025 to remove stray dogs from sensitive areas like schools, hospitals, and bus stops, placing them in shelters, the local body is now looking for a location to set up a dog shelter to tackle issues related to stray dogs.

“Though we identified and inspected a few places within the municipality limits, we could not decide on it, as there was opposition from the public and the residents. Thus, the municipality is struggling to build a shelter. Other rules, including dog feeding and pet dog licensing, have been implemented in the municipality,” said Joice.