Angelo hears, for the first time, Mammootty’s voice

KOCHI: Four-year-old Angelo, hearing impaired since birth, had been living in complete silence. On Monday, his life changed, thanks to the Kaathodu Kaathoram project, implemented by the Care and Share International Foundation led by actor Mammootty and Rajagiri Hospital, Aluva.

For the first time, he listened to the voice of the person who opened his ears, actor Mammootty. “Dear Angelo, this is Mammootty… the Mammookka you see in films and on TV. Study well and grow up to be a bright boy…” the actor told Angelo.

The cochlear implantation surgery, held a month ago, was performed under the leadership of Dr Rajesh Raju George, Head of the ENT and Head and Neck Surgery Department at Rajagiri Hospital, and the post-surgery testing was held on Monday.

For Jason, Angelo’s father, who is a farmer, arranging nearly Rs 12 lakh for a cochlear implantation procedure was impossible.

The family from Chemmanar in Idukki learnt about the ‘Kaathodu Kaathoram’ project through a relative.