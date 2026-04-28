Kochi Metro ferried 13.75 lakh more passengers in FY26

KOCHI: Kochi Metro recorded a marginal increase in ridership in financial year 2025-26, carrying 13.75 lakh more passengers than it did in the previous year. The metro carried around 3.68 crore passengers, compared to the 3.55 crore it registered in 2024-25. This is a year-on-year increase of 3.9%.

A month-wise analysis shows that growth was distributed rather than concentrated in isolated spikes. In the first quarter, that is April to June, ridership rose from 85.7 lakh in FY25 to 88.4 lakh in FY26. This upward trend continued in the second quarter (July to September) as well, with figures increasing from 91.3 lakh to 95.1 lakh.

The October to December period remained the strongest in both years. Ridership for these three months rose from 94 lakh in FY 2024-25 to 97 lakh in the current fiscal, with December alone recording over 32 lakh passengers in both years.

This sustained peak is on account of December being peppered with several arts and cultural events, most notably the Kochi Muziris Biennale, which coincides with the school holidays. These usually draw a lot of tourists, both foreign and domestic, to the city.

In the final quarter (January-March), ridership increased from 83.5 lakh to 87.7 lakh.