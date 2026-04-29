Kerala police to enforce strict deadlines for DJ parties; events to end by 11 pm

He said that the notice is a reminder of the earlier instructions issued by the city police commissioner, and similar steps may be taken in other subdivisions as well. During the meeting, bar owners were directed to adhere to the 3 am closing time permitted for bars in five-star hotels.

Meanwhile, Disc Jockeys (DJs) that TNIE spoke to do not see this purported change as a big deterrent to their business. “If anything, it is only bringing clarity to existing rules,” said DJ Arnold, a popular artist.

“Earlier, clubs were instructed to wind up DJ parties at 11 pm. However, following the extension of liquor serving hours in bars till midnight, and till 3 am for bars in five-star hotels, the parties continued at most places past the allotted deadline (11 pm), partly due to a lack of clarity on rules,” he said.

A club proprietor said earlier when DJ programmes continued till 12 am, it was difficult to disperse the crowd afterwards. “They would hang around even past 2 am, and sometimes required a police patrol car to zoom this way to see them disbanded. Closing the ‘party’ early brings a ‘resolution’ to the night,” she highlighted. “This change is definitely not a wrong move. It’s only a re-emphasis of existing rules,” she added.