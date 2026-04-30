Drugs hub? Kochi’s White-collar parties under police scanner

KOCHI: A widening police probe into alleged white-collar parties has brought Kochi’s high-end social circuit under scrutiny, with investigators examining the role of luxury hotels and elite networks in facilitating the use of narcotics.

According to police sources, such gatherings — often held at premium venues under the guise of private parties — have increasingly become hubs for synthetic drugs such as MDMA and ecstasy. The investigation is now focused on identifying the network of suppliers, intermediaries and users operating within these circles.

At the centre of the probe is Kevin B Mathew, a native of Thodupuzha, who was recently taken into custody by city police. He was apprehended from Vazhakkala with 183.55g of MDMA and 93.51g of ecstasy pills. Investigators said the quantity seized indicates distribution rather than personal use, pointing to his role as a key link in the supply chain catering to the high-end party circuit.

Police are analysing his financial transactions and call data records to map connections and identify clients and associates. Officials said these digital and financial trails are expected to provide crucial leads on the scale and structure of the network.

Earlier, two individuals — Siyad and Adil Ansar — were taken into custody by a DANSAF team from a lodge in Kalamassery, after being found in possession of MDMA and ganja. They are believed to be close associates of Kevin. Another alleged accomplice, P M Shameer from Palluruthy, was also arrested, officers said.