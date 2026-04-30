Lakshadweep eases entry permit requirements to boost tourist flow

KOCHI: The Union Territory of Lakshadweep has relaxed its entry permit process for tourists, removing key requirements to make islands more accessible.

As per a circular issued by the island administration on Wednesday, tourists will no longer need a local sponsor to apply for permits. The requirement for prior police clearance certificates from applicants’ home states has also been scrapped.

Instead, security verification will now be carried out by the Lakshadweep Police after submission of applications.

The move is aimed at boosting tourist inflow while ensuring security protocols remain intact. However, travellers must continue to apply for permits at least 14 days in advance and specify the islands they intend to visit along with travel dates.

Applicants are also required to list all islands they plan to visit or transit through, as entry will not be permitted to locations not mentioned in the approved permit.

Transit will be allowed only via Kavaratti or Agatti, with a maximum halt of 12 hours, the circular stated. Authorities have advised travellers to book flight tickets only after securing entry permits to avoid cancellations.