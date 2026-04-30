Rs 2,000-crore proposal on table as Kochi corporation pushes multi-layered canal revamp

KOCHI: Kochi’s long-neglected canal network may finally be headed for a structured revival, with a Rs 2,000-crore proposal submitted under an international restoration initiative and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) proposed to drive implementation.
At a workshop organised by the corporation, in collaboration with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) and ICLEI South Asia, officials, experts, and elected representatives outlined a multi-layered plan to rejuvenate the city’s canals using a mix of ecological and engineering interventions.
Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy said the canal-restoration efforts would be taken forward constructively, with the aim of preserving the waterways for future generations. Recalling Kochi’s past, he noted that canals once served as vital arteries for transport and fishing but have since deteriorated into waste channels due to years of neglect.
A key focus of the proposed intervention is the Thevara-Perandoor (TP) Canal, identified under the United Nations Environment Programme’s Generation Restoration project. Kochi is among eight cities selected for the initiative. The 10km canal stretch has seen severe ecological degradation, with studies pointing to open sewage discharge, plastic accumulation, and continuous waste dumping.
To address this, authorities are proposing an SPV to oversee implementation, including wastewater audits, infrastructure assessments, and continuous monitoring. The plan also emphasises community participation, with local residents, councillors, and NGOs expected to play an active role.
Dr Monalisa Sen, associate director of ICLEI South Asia, highlighted successful case studies from across India, stressing the effectiveness of nature-based solutions (NBS) such as constructed wetlands and ecological restoration techniques.
“Nature-based solutions like constructed wetlands have shown tangible results in rejuvenating water bodies across India,” she said.
The proposed canal redevelopment goes beyond cleaning efforts. Plans include pedestrian walkways, cycling tracks, and mobility hubs along the canal corridor. The broader framework is built around five pillars: ecology, policy and regulation, mobility networks, socio-cultural integration, and economic sustainability.
C-HED director Dr Rajan Chedambath said a `2,000-crore proposal has been submitted to UNEP, and funding support is awaited.
Parallelly, a feasibility study on the Pandarachira canal in Fort Kochi was presented under the Kochi Smart Canal Project, covering technical, environmental, and social dimensions.
However, concerns were raised about implementation challenges. Councillor A G Aristotle cited ongoing work near the RBI quarters along TP Canal, including efforts to develop a green corridor, but noted recurring issues such as structural damage during desilting.
Experts and activists cautioned that canal restoration alone would not be sufficient. They stressed the need to address the larger ecological crisis affecting interconnected water systems such as Vembanad Lake and Periyar river.