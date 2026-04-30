Rs 2,000-crore proposal on table as Kochi corporation pushes multi-layered canal revamp

KOCHI: Kochi’s long-neglected canal network may finally be headed for a structured revival, with a Rs 2,000-crore proposal submitted under an international restoration initiative and a special purpose vehicle (SPV) proposed to drive implementation.

At a workshop organised by the corporation, in collaboration with the Centre for Heritage, Environment and Development (C-HED) and ICLEI South Asia, officials, experts, and elected representatives outlined a multi-layered plan to rejuvenate the city’s canals using a mix of ecological and engineering interventions.

Deputy Mayor Deepak Joy said the canal-restoration efforts would be taken forward constructively, with the aim of preserving the waterways for future generations. Recalling Kochi’s past, he noted that canals once served as vital arteries for transport and fishing but have since deteriorated into waste channels due to years of neglect.

A key focus of the proposed intervention is the Thevara-Perandoor (TP) Canal, identified under the United Nations Environment Programme’s Generation Restoration project. Kochi is among eight cities selected for the initiative. The 10km canal stretch has seen severe ecological degradation, with studies pointing to open sewage discharge, plastic accumulation, and continuous waste dumping.

To address this, authorities are proposing an SPV to oversee implementation, including wastewater audits, infrastructure assessments, and continuous monitoring. The plan also emphasises community participation, with local residents, councillors, and NGOs expected to play an active role.

Dr Monalisa Sen, associate director of ICLEI South Asia, highlighted successful case studies from across India, stressing the effectiveness of nature-based solutions (NBS) such as constructed wetlands and ecological restoration techniques.