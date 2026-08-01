Kochi Metro registers record op profit on higher ridership, non-fare revenue

KOCHI: Recording another milestone in its journey, Kochi Metro registered a record operational profit of Rs 52.64 crore in financial year 2025-26 -- its fourth consecutive year of operational profitability. At the same time, the operation’s net loss declined from Rs 430.50 crore in 2024-25 to Rs 352.49 crore in 2025-26.

Commissioning of the second phase, which will connect the city with SmartCity and Infopark in Kakkanad, will result in higher operational profit, said Loknath Behera, managing director of Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL), which operates the service. Average daily ridership crossed the one-lakh mark this year, touching a high of 1.01 lakh.

“As more people choose the metro for their daily commute, fare revenue has continued to grow, directly contributing to higher operational profits,” a KMRL press release said. The steady increase in passenger demand has prompted KMRL to introduce additional train services during peak hours, the release said.

“Kochi Metro’s financial resilience has also been strengthened by its innovative approach to generating non-fare revenue. Of the total operational revenue of Rs 224.65 crore in 2025–26, Rs 76.33 crore -- nearly 34% -- came from non-fare sources, including station commercialisation, advertising, property development and other innovative initiatives.

This has made Kochi Metro one of the leading metro systems in the country in terms of diversifying revenue streams beyond ticket sales,” Behera said. He added that KMRL has consistently focused on making the metro an inclusive and people-friendly public transport system.