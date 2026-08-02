Downpour inundates several areas of Kochi district

KOCHI: Heavy rain triggered floods across the eastern parts of the district, with overflowing rivers and streams inundating low-lying areas and disrupting transport. Six relief camps have been opened in the district, where 84 people have been shifted to safety.

Four relief camps have been opened in Muvattupuzha taluk and two in Kothamangalam taluk. In Muvattupuzha taluk, displaced people are being accommodated at the Sunday school in Kadathy, SABTM school in Randar, Town UP school and JBS school in Vazhappilli. Government High School, Neriamangalam, and Government LPS in Kuttampuzha are the relief camps in Kothamangalam.

As water levels in the Periyar rose, all 14 operational shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage were raised to regulate the flow. One damaged shutter remained closed. The rising water level also affected several rivers, including the Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha, Kothayar, Kaliyar, Pooyamkutty and Kothamangalam, all of which overflowed following incessant rain.

In Kothamangalam, the Manikandanchal causeway, Kudamunda bridge and Manikkinar bridge were submerged, disrupting vehicular movement. The water level in the Periyar rose by nearly three feet. At Aluva Manappuram, floodwaters entered the riverbank and submerged the shivling at the Shiva temple. Flight operations at Kochi Airport, however, remained unaffected.

Floodwaters entered more than 50 houses in the panchayats of Kuttampuzha, Kavalangad, Pallarimangalam and Paingottoor in Kothamangalam taluk. The suspension of the Blavana jankar service left several tribal settlements isolated.

Waterlogging on the Kochi–Dhanushkodi National Highway disrupted traffic, while landslides along the Adimali and Idukki roads affected connectivity to the high ranges. Patients from the flood-affected Muvattupuzha Government Homoeo Hospital were shifted to safer locations after water entered the hospital premises.