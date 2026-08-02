MVD cracks down on illegal bike racing & stunt riding across Kochi, imposes Rs 2.2 lakh as fine

KOCHI: The motor vehicles department (MVD) launched a late-night enforcement drive across Kochi city on Friday to curb illegal bike racing and stunt riding, booking dozens of violators and imposing fines totalling `2.20 lakh.

The overnight inspection, led by the RTO enforcement wing, targeted groups allegedly involved in illegal racing and dangerous riding practices that have been causing noise pollution and public nuisance in residential areas. The drive began on Friday night and continued till 5am on Saturday.

Five enforcement squads conducted inspections at Kaloor Stadium Link Road, Queen’s Walkway, Marine Drive, Kadavanthra and Panampilly Nagar.

Residents had reportedly complained that modified motorcycles with loud exhausts begin gathering after 11pm, disturbing the sleep of children and elderly people.

Officials inspected around 80 motorcycles and found 35 fitted with prohibited modified silencers, while another 20 vehicles were booked for various traffic and vehicle rule violations. The violations included fake or concealed number plates used to evade cameras, foldable number plate brackets and unauthorised modifications to handlebars and vehicle bodies that compromised safety standards.

The department issued e-challans imposing a total fine of `2,20,500 on the violators.

Ernakulam enforcement RTO Biju Isaac warned that repeat offenders could face stricter action, including suspension or cancellation of their driving licences and registration certificates.

He said similar enforcement drives would continue across major roads and public spaces in the city.