102 shifted to relief camps in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Seven relief camps have been opened across Ernakulam district after two days of heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides and left houses damaged in several areas. A total of 102 people from 34 families have been shifted to the camps, with four functioning in Muvattupuzha taluk, two in Kothamangalam and one in Kunnathunad.
The district has reported damage to six houses over the past three days, with one house completely destroyed and five suffering partial damage. A commercial building in Aluva also suffered partial damage.
While the orange alert remained in force on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for all districts in Kerala on Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places. Flashflood risk too is prevalent in Ernakulam district.
Among the major incidents reported, a landslide hit Kottamkulam near Marottikkadavu in Kuruppampady on Saturday evening following heavy rain. Two families escaped unhurt after mud and rocks crashed down behind their homes.
The debris piled up to nearly three-fourths of the height of the rear wall of one house and reached the courtyard of a neighbouring building. As a precaution, 20 people from four families were shifted to the homes of relatives.
Meanwhile, the shutters of the Malankara dam were raised by up to 1.5 metres to regulate the reservoir level in anticipation of inflows from the Moolamattom powerhouse in Idukki.