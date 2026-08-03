102 shifted to relief camps in Ernakulam district

KOCHI: Seven relief camps have been opened across Ernakulam district after two days of heavy rain triggered flooding and landslides and left houses damaged in several areas. A total of 102 people from 34 families have been shifted to the camps, with four functioning in Muvattupuzha taluk, two in Kothamangalam and one in Kunnathunad.

The district has reported damage to six houses over the past three days, with one house completely destroyed and five suffering partial damage. A commercial building in Aluva also suffered partial damage.

While the orange alert remained in force on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for all districts in Kerala on Monday, indicating the possibility of heavy rain at isolated places. Flashflood risk too is prevalent in Ernakulam district.