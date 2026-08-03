Heavy rainfall worsens misery of Mundamveli P&T apartment residents

KOCHI: Days of relentless rain have worsened the living conditions of families in the P&T apartment towers at Mundamveli. Residents say that water is seeping into every flat even as they continue their indefinite siege outside the GCDA office for the 10th consecutive day demanding a permanent solution.
Residents say all 86 flats in the Rs 14.61 crore Life Mission housing project are affected by roof leaks and seepage through bathroom walls. During heavy rain, they allege, rainwater mixes with wastewater from bathrooms and flows into living spaces, making the apartments uninhabitable and posing serious health risks.
Around 420 people from 78 families moved into the 86 unit complex in January 2024. According to the residents, structural problems surfaced soon after occupation and have only worsened with each spell of rain. Families say they are forced to live amid leaking roofs, damp walls and overflowing wastewater.
The rain has also disrupted the education of children living in the complex. Residents say school uniforms, bags and books are regularly drenched by leaking water and wastewater, forcing several students to stay home.
“Around five students living in the complex have been asked by their schools to submit medical certificates explaining their repeated absences even though the reason is the condition of their homes rather than illness,” pointed out Abhilash P Parameswaran, president of the residents association.