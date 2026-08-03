Plans afoot to lengthen all Ernakulam Junction railway station platforms

“Even though most of the trains keep time, the effort is wasted once they get held on the outskirts due to unavailability of appropriate platforms,” she said. In tandem, passengers have also been demanding raising the height of the platforms at Junction station.

“Imagine dangling from the handrails struggling to climb the steps into trains! For the elderly, it is a struggle. It’s not only about getting in; stepping out of trains is a big issue on platforms three, four and five at Junction station,” said Elizabeth K, a lecturer.

She said that it is good that railways has taken note of the matter and is planning to increase the height of the platforms along with extension work.

“All the work will take another three years,” said Paul. “We have been assured that the platforms will be raised,” he added. He pointed out that another demand has been the lack of lifts and escalators on some of the platforms at both railway stations in Ernakulam.

Why the plan?

Aimed at solving the issue of holding longer trains with more coaches on the outskirts of Ernakulam Junction railway station due to a lack of platforms of appropriate length, the Thiruvanathapuram division of the Southern Railway has proposed extending all the platforms at the station