Kerala Health Department issues advisory on infectious diseases, snakebite risk

KOCHI: With heavy rain continuing to lash the district and waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas, the district medical officer (DMO) has urged residents to remain on high alert against infectious diseases, particularly leptospirosis, and to take precautions against snakebites.
The health department warned that the bacteria causing leptospirosis may be present in contaminated soil, slush and stagnant water. The infection can enter the body through cuts or wounds and can rapidly become life-threatening if left untreated.
People who have entered floodwater or muddy areas, those engaged in relief and rescue operations, cleaning activities or any work involving contact with contaminated water or soil have been advised to wear protective gear, including gumboots and gloves.
They should also take doxycycline prophylaxis as advised by health workers. The preventive medicine is available free of cost at all government health centres and hospitals in the district.
The department also cautioned against waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid, noting that heavy rain can contaminate drinking water sources.
Residents have been advised to chlorinate well water, consume only boiled and cooled drinking water, maintain food, personal and environmental hygiene, and strictly follow health department guidelines if staying in relief camps.
People experiencing fever, body pain or fatigue have been urged to seek medical attention without delay, as fever could be a symptom of illnesses such as leptospirosis, dengue, jaundice or other infectious diseases. Those with fever or flu-like symptoms should wear masks, and the department has advised against self-medication.
The advisory also highlighted the increased risk of snake encounters during the monsoon, as flooding may force snakes out of their burrows and into residential areas.
Residents have been asked not to store firewood or waste materials near homes, keep doors and windows closed where possible, inspect houses with a torch before entering dark areas, use torches while going outdoors at night and wear footwear that fully covers the feet.
In the event of a snakebite, the department has advised people not to panic, as fear can accelerate the spread of venom. The bitten limb should be kept still and below heart level, while tight clothing or jewellery around the affected area should be removed. Tourniquets should not be applied, and attempts to catch or kill the snake should be avoided. If possible, only its colour or identifying features should be noted or photographed.
Infections
The health department warned that the bacteria causing leptospirosis may be present in contaminated soil, slush and stagnant water. The infection can enter the body through cuts or wounds and can rapidly become life-threatening if left untreated.