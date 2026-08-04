Kerala Health Department issues advisory on infectious diseases, snakebite risk

KOCHI: With heavy rain continuing to lash the district and waterlogging reported in several low-lying areas, the district medical officer (DMO) has urged residents to remain on high alert against infectious diseases, particularly leptospirosis, and to take precautions against snakebites.

The health department warned that the bacteria causing leptospirosis may be present in contaminated soil, slush and stagnant water. The infection can enter the body through cuts or wounds and can rapidly become life-threatening if left untreated.

People who have entered floodwater or muddy areas, those engaged in relief and rescue operations, cleaning activities or any work involving contact with contaminated water or soil have been advised to wear protective gear, including gumboots and gloves.

They should also take doxycycline prophylaxis as advised by health workers. The preventive medicine is available free of cost at all government health centres and hospitals in the district.

The department also cautioned against waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea, jaundice and typhoid, noting that heavy rain can contaminate drinking water sources.

Residents have been advised to chlorinate well water, consume only boiled and cooled drinking water, maintain food, personal and environmental hygiene, and strictly follow health department guidelines if staying in relief camps.