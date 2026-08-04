Rivers breach banks; flood warning issued in Kerala districts

KOCHI: Fresh spells of heavy rain through Sunday night pushed water levels in Ernakulam’s major rivers above warning levels on Monday. The district administration issued alerts for residents living along the Muvattupuzha, Thodupuzha and Kaliyar rivers.

The Muvattupuzha river touched 12.42m, well above its warning level of 11.93m. The Thodupuzha rose to 12.37m against the warning mark of 11.79m. The Kaliyar also swelled to 13.41m and was nearing its warning level of 14.10m.

The rise in river levels triggered concerns of flooding in the eastern parts of the district, particularly in Kothamangalam and nearby areas. The Manikandanchal causeway across the Pooyamkutty river continued to remain under water, cutting off road access to the interior tribal settlements and villages of Manikandanchal and Kallelimedu.

The district was placed under orange alert on Monday, with the warning remaining in place for Tuesday. Nine relief camps are functioning across the district, accommodating around 200 people. Five camps have been opened in Muvattupuzha taluk, while Kunnathunad and Kothamangalam have two camps each. Low-lying areas in Kunnathunad were inundated following overnight rain. Residents had to move to relief camps.