1,248 litres of spirit seized in Kerala's Angamaly, two held

KOCHI: In a major crackdown ahead of the Onam season, the excise department seized 1,248 litres of spirit allegedly stockpiled for the manufacture of spurious liquor from a closed hollow bricks unit at Kothakulangara in Angamaly on Wednesday. Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

The arrested have been identified as Santosh, 57, a native of North Paravur, and Ratheesh, 40, a native of Chathannoor in Kollam district. Excise officials said Ratheesh is also an accused in MDMA and ganja cases.

The seizure was made during a joint inspection conducted by the Ernakulam Intelligence Bureau (IB) team and the Angamaly Excise Range, acting on specific information provided by the Thrissur Excise Special Squad circle inspector.

Officials recovered 39 cans containing a total of 1,248 litres of spirit from the premises. They also seized a goods vehicle allegedly used for transporting the contraband. Another vehicle, allegedly used by Ratheesh for spirit transportation, was also taken into custody during the investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the spirit was brought from Karnataka and stored on the premises for the production of spurious liquor in view of the upcoming Onam season.

Excise officials said efforts are under way to identify and trace others involved in the spirit smuggling network.