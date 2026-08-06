Delay in desilting, cleaning canals puts Kochi under threat of flooding

KOCHI: As threat of heavy rain continues across Kochi, concerns have emerged regarding the canal cleaning works.
The opposition in the Kochi corporation has alleged that several major canal cleaning and desilting works that were to be completed before the onset of the southwest monsoon are still pending.
Leader of the Opposition V A Sreejith said the delay has increased the risk of waterlogging and the spread of waterborne diseases in many parts of the city.
“Several major canals remain either untouched or only partially cleaned despite the arrival of the monsoon. The Rameswaram Kalvathy Canal work has not even started, while desilting in several other major canals is still in progress. Once heavy rain intensifies, carrying out the remaining work will become extremely difficult,” said Sreejith.
He pointed to widespread waterlogging witnessed during the current spell of rain and said localities such as Chullickal were severely affected. The situation, he alleged, was aggravated by the delay in cleaning the Rameswaram Canal.
Meanwhile, reviewing the progress of flood mitigation and canal restoration work, a meeting of Operation Breakthrough was conducted to improve the city’s preparedness against waterlogging.
The collector directed that renovation of the Mullassery Canal should resume on September 1 and be completed by March. Officials informed the meeting that mouth-cleaning work at the Thevara-Perandoor Canal has been completed, while the PWD has finished works to address waterlogging around the High Court premises. Corporation was instructed to immediately clean the waste dumped in the canal near the KSRTC depot area and initiate steps to relocate shops functioning above the canal.
The tendering process for drainage improvement at Jose Junction has also been completed, and jetting work on TD Road has been finished. The PWD has been directed to take immediate measures to resolve persistent waterlogging near Central Mall on MG Road. NHAI reported that box culvert construction near Oberon Mall in Edappally has been completed. In Kammattipadam, where box culvert work has been delayed due to tender-related issues, the collector has sought an urgent report from the Railways.
To improve sanitation and maintenance practices, the meeting decided that silt and sludge removed during canal and drain cleaning should not be left on roadsides. Instead, contracts must take steps to transport the waste to designated silt yards, with the minor irrigation department and the corporation responsible for ensuring compliance.