Delay in desilting, cleaning canals puts Kochi under threat of flooding

KOCHI: As threat of heavy rain continues across Kochi, concerns have emerged regarding the canal cleaning works.

The opposition in the Kochi corporation has alleged that several major canal cleaning and desilting works that were to be completed before the onset of the southwest monsoon are still pending.

Leader of the Opposition V A Sreejith said the delay has increased the risk of waterlogging and the spread of waterborne diseases in many parts of the city.

“Several major canals remain either untouched or only partially cleaned despite the arrival of the monsoon. The Rameswaram Kalvathy Canal work has not even started, while desilting in several other major canals is still in progress. Once heavy rain intensifies, carrying out the remaining work will become extremely difficult,” said Sreejith.

He pointed to widespread waterlogging witnessed during the current spell of rain and said localities such as Chullickal were severely affected. The situation, he alleged, was aggravated by the delay in cleaning the Rameswaram Canal.

Meanwhile, reviewing the progress of flood mitigation and canal restoration work, a meeting of Operation Breakthrough was conducted to improve the city’s preparedness against waterlogging.