Serial conman posing as TTE nabbed after robbing rail passengers in Kerala

KOCHI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) Thiruvananthapuram division has arrested a 43-year-old who allegedly posed as a travelling ticket examiner (TTE) and befriended passengers before stealing their mobile phones and other valuables. The arrested is K P Prasanth, a resident of Poovatturamb, Perumanna, Kozhikode.

The incident came to light when a passenger was waiting for a train at the Shoranur railway station. The accused allegedly approached him as a ticket examiner.

Taking advantage of the situation, he diverted the victim’s attention and stole his mobile phone. Immediately on receipt of the complaint, the RPF launched a search.

The accused was traced and apprehended within hours from Aluva railway station, near the parcel office. During the search, the RPF also seized three mobile phones, including the stolen mobile phone, Rs 41,500 in cash and a wristwatch from him.

According to the RPF, the accused is a habitual offender involved in 18 cases of similar nature.