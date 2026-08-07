CIAL intensifies flood mitigation drive in and around Cochin airport area

KOCHI: As heavy rain continues across the district, Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL) has scaled up flood mitigation measures at the airport and nearby areas under its flood prevention initiative, Operation Pravah. The project ensures the uninterrupted flow of rainwater to prevent waterlogging, through extensive canal cleaning, infrastructure development and a real-time monitoring system.

CIAL has also introduced real-time surveillance to track the movement of water inside and outside the airport’s operational area. As part of the initiative, cleaning and desilting works are under way along the airport’s major canal network, including Chengalthodu, Kaithakattuchira Thodu and the Diversion Canal. The works involve removing accumulated silt, soil, waste and other obstructions that restrict the natural flow of rainwater.

The current phase covers 23.85 km of canals and drainage channels with an allocation of around Rs 41 lakh. Of the total, 17.9 km falls under Chengalthodu, 3.15 km under the Diversion Canal and 2.8 km under Kaithakattuchira Thodu.

The work has been divided into four packages. The first package includes the cleaning of 5.5 km of Chengalthodu from the Coast Guard Enclave to the Periyar River and 3.15 km of the Diversion Canal at a cost of Rs 14.86 lakh. The second package covers 2.8 km of Kaithakattuchira Thodu and 3.2 km of Chengalthodu from Kallayam to Chowara for Rs 11 lakh. Cleaning of 4.7 km of Chengalthodu from Chowara to Madathimoola are being carried out under the third package at a cost of `7.88 lakh. The fourth package covers 4.5 km of Chengalthodu from Mathathimoola to Panayakkadavu Bridge at a cost of Rs 7.09 lakh.