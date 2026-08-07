Family gets Kerala HC nod to conduct funeral at Odakkali church

KOCHI: Amidst disputes between the Orthodox and Jacobite factions, the High Court on Thursday permitted the conduct of a funeral at St Mary’s Orthodox Syrian Church, Odakkali, which had remained closed due to the same. The permission was granted to the family and relatives of the deceased M T Varghese, 91, and a priest belonging to the Orthodox faction. The court also allowed the conduct of commemorative prayers at the church and the cemetery on August 8 and 9 from 5 am to 7 am, and on August 10 from 6 am to 8 am.

The petitioners, M V Roy, son of the deceased, and Fr Bison Sunny, the vicar appointed by the Diocesan Metropolitan of the church, alleged that members of the Jacobite faction had objected to the funeral. The church has remained closed due to the factional dispute, and the matter is currently pending before the HC.

The court directed the circle inspector of police, Kuruppampady, to ensure that the funeral is conducted peacefully.