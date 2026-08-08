Re-reading Ravana 

Long portrayed as the demon king who abducted Princess Sita, Ravana is increasingly being viewed through the prism of his achievements and contradictions rather than as the embodiment of evil alone.



The renewed fascination is set to play out on the big screen as cinephiles compare Yash’s portrayal of the Lankan king with Ranbir Kapoor’s Rama.

“Ramayana has had several time-specific interpretations. In the current era, Ravana’s persona is seen more as that of a regal lover of life,” says Aarcha Lakshmi, a research scholar studying the social relevance of the concept of dharma in the Ramayana. “Yash probably brings forth this flamboyance.”



She also argues that Rama’s pious elegance, meanwhile, should not be equated with divinity, as is often done in adaptations.



‘No hero, no villain’

“Valmiki Ramayana doesn’t portray Rama as divine. Rather, he is Purushottama — the exemplary man. It is in Ezhuthachan’s Adhyatma Ramayanam that he acquires a divine bearing,” she says, adding that in both versions, Ravana is less a study of good versus evil than an exploration of the vagaries of the human mind.