Empty stalls at Kochi’s Kasturba Nagar food street leave a bad taste

KOCHI: Opened with great fanfare nearly a year ago, the Food Street at Kasturba Nagar in Panampilly Nagar now looks desolate, with just four of the 20 kiosks there functioning.

Taking note of the situation, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) recently floated a tender/auction notice inviting bids. However, those in the food business claim that the high rent will again play the spoiler and the turnout might remain low, as in the past.

Touted as Kochi’s first food street, the facility opened last September amid high expectations.

“The project came under the Union government’s pilot project to develop 100 healthy and hygienic food streets across 100 districts in India. In Kerala, Kochi was selected, and GCDA was picked as the implementing agency,” a former GCDA official said.

As many as 12 of the 20 shops were reserved for women and SC/STs, persons with disabilities, and other categories.

“After we failed to find takers, the reservation was withdrawn,” the source said. The project was launched with various aims, encouraging safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members being one of them.

“It also aimed at promoting traditional recipes, besides creating direct or indirect employment for the community. Finally, the goal was to promote food tourism,” the ex-GCDA official said.