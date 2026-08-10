Empty stalls at Kochi’s Kasturba Nagar food street leave a bad taste

KOCHI: Opened with great fanfare nearly a year ago, the Food Street at Kasturba Nagar in Panampilly Nagar now looks desolate, with just four of the 20 kiosks there functioning.
Taking note of the situation, the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) recently floated a tender/auction notice inviting bids. However, those in the food business claim that the high rent will again play the spoiler and the turnout might remain low, as in the past.
Touted as Kochi’s first food street, the facility opened last September amid high expectations.
“The project came under the Union government’s pilot project to develop 100 healthy and hygienic food streets across 100 districts in India. In Kerala, Kochi was selected, and GCDA was picked as the implementing agency,” a former GCDA official said.
As many as 12 of the 20 shops were reserved for women and SC/STs, persons with disabilities, and other categories.
“After we failed to find takers, the reservation was withdrawn,” the source said. The project was launched with various aims, encouraging safe and healthy food practices among food businesses and community members being one of them.
“It also aimed at promoting traditional recipes, besides creating direct or indirect employment for the community. Finally, the goal was to promote food tourism,” the ex-GCDA official said.
He said the allegations of high rent were not valid since the amount was commensurate with the standard tariff in the city.
“The rent itself was low. The additional charge being levied is for extra services like cleaning, which includes not only the general area but used plates and tumblers, maintenance of the food court, and waste management as well,” he said.
The plan was to provide a mall food court-like experience for the general public and tourists, the ex-official pointed out.
However, with only a few stalls functioning, the facility continues to get low footfalls even 11 months after opening. According to a GCDA official, the rent issue can be solved only after a new board takes charge.
“We have received complaints regarding the high rent. But nothing can be done now. Once the new committee takes charge, the problem will be placed before it,” said the GCDA official, stressing that the project is not dead.
“The new tender/auction notice has been issued and we are positive that all the stalls will be auctioned off,” the official added.
According to Biju Mathew, who ran a Chinese food stall at the Food Street, the eateries are not getting much business there and he along with two other shops owners are shutting down their operations.
“Hardly 15 to 20 customers come to the Food Street per day. And the billing revenue comes to just around `3,000 per day. But the rent that we have to pay per month comes to around `51,000. We were promised high quality infrastructure facilities. But none materialised. The GCDA just built a food court and then said goodbye,” Biju said.
He said the GCDA had promised to roll back the rent when the shop owners approached them. “That was just an eyewash. Instead of a rollback, the authority slapped a huge bill including interest accrued from the non-payment of the rent,” he added.
From Monday, the Food Street will have three stalls less.
Project overview
Total cost: Rs 1.35 crore
Stalls: 20
Stalls live: 5
Stalls auctioned off: 6
From today, the Food Street will have 3 stalls less