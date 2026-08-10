KUFOS, ICCS ink deal to foster climate science education

KOCHI: Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (KUFOS) and KSCSTE–Institute for Climate Change Studies (ICCS), Kottayam, have signed a Letter of Agreement (LoA) to jointly implement the five-year integrated postgraduate programme (FYIPGP) in Climate Science and Data Analytics at the Faculty of Ocean Science and Technology, KUFOS in Panangad.

The LoA signed as part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) executed between the two institutions in August 2025, defines the roles and responsibilities of KUFOS and ICCS in delivering the programme through academic collaboration, research support, faculty participation, student training and capacity building.

Under the agreement, ICCS will contribute to curriculum development, syllabus revision, expert lectures, laboratory sessions, workshops and seminars. The institute will also provide mentorship for student dissertations, internships and research projects, while facilitating access to its laboratories, computational facilities, field stations and other research infrastructure.

Students will also benefit from exposure to advanced tools and techniques in climate science, atmospheric science, oceanography, remote sensing, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), modelling and data analytics.

KUFOS will be responsible for the academic administration of the programme, including admissions, curriculum delivery, examinations, evaluation and the award of degrees.

The university will coordinate internships, research activities and quality assurance, while promoting the programme and recognising ICCS as its academic and research partner.

Curriculum devpt

Under the agreement, ICCS will contribute to curriculum development, syllabus revision, expert lectures, laboratory sessions, workshops and seminars. The institute will also provide mentorship for student dissertations, internships and research projects