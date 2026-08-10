Researchers discover new species of seahorse in Indian Ocean

KOCHI: An international study led by a team from the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Kochi, has revealed a new species of seahorse in the Indian Ocean. The new species, Hippocampus amandavincentae, has been named after Amanda Vincent, a global authority on seahorses, one of the world’s foremost marine biologists and the founder of Project Seahorse.

The study revealed that the thorny seahorse is not a single species but three. Published on Tuesday in the leading taxonomy journal Zootaxa, the work demonstrates that the thorny seahorse (Hippocampus histrix), historically believed to be widespread from the Red Sea and East Africa across the Indian Ocean to the western Pacific, actually comprises three distinct species.

These findings end more than 150 years of taxonomic confusion and provide an important foundation for future conservation of seahorses.

“Accurate species identification is a crucial first step towards understanding distribution, population status, and developing effective conservation strategies. This discovery reveals the hidden biodiversity in the Indian Ocean and highlights the importance of documenting and protecting its unique species and the critical habitats they depend on,” said Shalu Kannan, the lead author of the paper.