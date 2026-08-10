Sabari Rail: Disburse compensation soon, landowners urge Kerala CM

KOCHI: With the Angamaly-Erumeli Sabari Rail project delayed, landowners whose properties have been earmarked for acquisition find themselves in a tough situation.

With no other options left before them after the revenue department set aside the file on the setting up of land acquisition offices, the representatives of the families, under the aegis of the Sabari Railway Landowners Association, met with Chief Minister V D Satheesan at his residence at Aluva on Sunday, seeking to accelerate the process.

“We submitted a memorandum demanding that the state government demarcate the land that has been earmarked for acquisition for the project and install survey stones. We also urged him to release the compensation for the properties thus demarcated,” said the association members.

The association requested the chief minister to take a decision quickly on the file on opening land acquisition offices in Perumbavoor and Pala. “It has been 28 years since the project was first launched, and our properties were earmarked. We want the state government to acquire land for the project and appoint more officials in the land acquisition offices in Muvattupuzha and Thodupuzha,” said the members.