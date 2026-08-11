Abhimanyu murder case: All accused defy court order, skip in-person trial

The 16 accused sought exemption from personal appearance, citing the presence of the media on the court premises and security concerns. The court, however, dismissed their pleas.

The court had directed the accused to appear in person for the reading out of an additional charge under Section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, as requested by the prosecution.

The prosecution argued that members of the unlawful assembly had assaulted witnesses during the July 2018 incident, warranting the inclusion of the additional charge.

Counsel for the family of Abhimanyu argued that the accused were attempting to delay the proceedings by repeatedly remaining absent from court.