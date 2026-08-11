ORR hits fast lane with cost exemptions from Kerala, Centre

KOCHI: The proposed 49.5-km-long Kochi outer ring road (ORR) project, connecting Angamaly and Aroor, has hit the fast lane with the Centre appointing an authority to oversee the land-acquisition process. On its part, the state government will forego its share of GST and royalty on construction materials, amounting to about Rs 424 crore, PWD Minister P K Basheer told TNIE.

In return, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is implementing the Rs 6,935.6 crore project, has exempted the state from its 25% share of the land-acquisition cost for the eight-lane road.

The Union road transport and highways ministry has issued the 3A notification under the National Highways Act, 1956, appointing the special deputy collector (Ernakulam) as the competent authority for land acquisition in 19 villages and the special deputy collector (Alappuzha) for Aroor.

A total of 363.73 hectares across 20 villages will be acquired for the project. With the 3A notification, land acquisition is expected to be initiated by the end of this month or early September. The process is expected to be completed within a year — to avoid complications linked to the pursuant 3D notification.