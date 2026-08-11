ORR hits fast lane with cost exemptions from Kerala, Centre

KOCHI: The proposed 49.5-km-long Kochi outer ring road (ORR) project, connecting Angamaly and Aroor, has hit the fast lane with the Centre appointing an authority to oversee the land-acquisition process. On its part, the state government will forego its share of GST and royalty on construction materials, amounting to about Rs 424 crore, PWD Minister P K Basheer told TNIE.
In return, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which is implementing the Rs 6,935.6 crore project, has exempted the state from its 25% share of the land-acquisition cost for the eight-lane road.
The Union road transport and highways ministry has issued the 3A notification under the National Highways Act, 1956, appointing the special deputy collector (Ernakulam) as the competent authority for land acquisition in 19 villages and the special deputy collector (Alappuzha) for Aroor.
A total of 363.73 hectares across 20 villages will be acquired for the project. With the 3A notification, land acquisition is expected to be initiated by the end of this month or early September. The process is expected to be completed within a year — to avoid complications linked to the pursuant 3D notification.
The 3A notification for the Angamaly-Kundannoor (Kochi bypass) project had lapsed after the land survey and issuance of 3D notification were not completed within a year. The 3D notification is the final decision to acquire specific land for the project, after considering public objections.
Later, a revised proposal was submitted, increasing the scope of the project. Besides Angamaly and Aroor, the ORR project will cover Arakkapady, Pattimattom, Vadavucode, Aikaranad North, Aikaranad South, Thiruvaniyoor, Marampilly (census town (CT)), Vengola (CT), Karukutty, Thuravoor, Mattoor (CT), Vadakkumbhagom (CT), Kizhakkumbhagom (part), Kureekkad (CT), Kumbalam (CT), Thekkumbhagam, Thiruvankulam and Maradu.“The state authority to oversee the process would be appointed by this month. The file is being processed,” Basheer said.
‘Focus on public transport’
However, D Dhanuraj, founder and chairman of the Centre for Public Policy Research (CPPR), a Kochi-based think-tank, said additional road infrastructure will not solve the city’s existing traffic problems but it could encourage more private vehicles onto the roads, further worsening congestion and affecting the quality of life in the city.
“The vehicle-to-population ratio is already a concern, with nearly one vehicle for every two people in a household, and this is only likely to increase. The focus should instead be on strengthening the public transport system and ensuring that transport services reach even remote areas. Every mode of public transport needs to be strengthened and better integrated. That is the only sustainable and permanent solution to the city’s traffic problems,” Dhanuraj said.
Going the distance
Length 49.5km
Cost K6,935.6 crore
Land to be acquired 363.73 ha
No. of lanes 8