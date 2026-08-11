SUEZ finishes consumer survey in Kochi, pipeline mapping under way

KOCHI: In a significant step towards increasing the efficiency of drinking water supply in Kochi, French firm SUEZ has completed the door-to-door survey covering over 1 lakh households. Besides, the topographical survey mapping Kerala Water Authority’s pipeline network in the city is under way.

SUEZ had taken over the operations and maintenance of KWA’s water supply network in areas within the jurisdiction of Kochi corporation on February 27 amid heavy criticism from several quarters against entrusting the service with a private firm.

The primary objective of the door-to-door survey is to identify the demand for drinking water in each locality and detect the problems in the pipeline network.

“The KWA supplies water to 1.68 lakh consumers under the Kochi corporation limits. The survey mainly looked into the number of domestic and non-domestic consumers, their water requirements, and the consumption patterns,” KWA executive engineer Hashibh P H said.

He added that asset mapping, to understand the pipeline network and its drawbacks, is progressing.

The entire project is backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a fund allocation of Rs 1,141.28 crore and falls under the Kerala Urban Water Services Improvement Project.