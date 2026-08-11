SUEZ finishes consumer survey in Kochi, pipeline mapping under way

KOCHI: In a significant step towards increasing the efficiency of drinking water supply in Kochi, French firm SUEZ has completed the door-to-door survey covering over 1 lakh households. Besides, the topographical survey mapping Kerala Water Authority’s pipeline network in the city is under way.
SUEZ had taken over the operations and maintenance of KWA’s water supply network in areas within the jurisdiction of Kochi corporation on February 27 amid heavy criticism from several quarters against entrusting the service with a private firm.
The primary objective of the door-to-door survey is to identify the demand for drinking water in each locality and detect the problems in the pipeline network.
“The KWA supplies water to 1.68 lakh consumers under the Kochi corporation limits. The survey mainly looked into the number of domestic and non-domestic consumers, their water requirements, and the consumption patterns,” KWA executive engineer Hashibh P H said.
He added that asset mapping, to understand the pipeline network and its drawbacks, is progressing.
The entire project is backed by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) with a fund allocation of Rs 1,141.28 crore and falls under the Kerala Urban Water Services Improvement Project.
The French firm has been entrusted with the project for 10 years, with the agreement having been signed in June 2025. Currently, KWA has more than 1,400 km of pipeline network in Kochi.
“Although two more months are required for the complete consumer survey report to be available, network design can begin in areas where data collection is done,” said an official with SUEZ.
As part of the technical survey, the process to evaluate the flow of water has begun while cameras will be used to evaluate the condition of pipes. The water supply network in Kochi dates back to the pre-Independence era, with frequent pipe bursts being a major headache for the water authority.
“Asbestos cement pipes that are old will be replaced by quality ones. The detailed technical survey will also help decide which pipes should be replaced and which to be maintained. According to the preliminary analysis, pipes to a cumulative length of around 700 km will have to be replaced,” the official added.
In addition to the field surveys, non-destructive tests like pulse velocity, rebound hammer (to assess the strength of concrete), chemical analysis, carbonation and RESIPOD are also being performed simultaneously. The water tanks in Thammanam and Elamkulam are also being inspected to assess the overall water storage capacity.
In action
Project estimate: Rs 1,141.28 cr
Consumers: 1.68 lakh
Pipeline network : 1,400 km (approx)