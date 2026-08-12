Kerala's Syro-Malabar Church urges Centre to rethink FCRA Bill

KOCHI: Terming the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, as one that would work towards breaking the very vital bridges that ensure not only social welfare but also social cohesion within a democratic system, the Syro-Malabar Church called upon the Central government to do away with regulations that obstruct humanitarian services.

Through an article published in Syro-Malabar Vision, a publication of the Church, it expressed concern that the FCRA amendments may form part of a deliberate attempt to weaken independent service organisations.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs, 22,496 registrations have been cancelled, and 15,220 have expired or were not renewed.

As of July 30, 2026, only 14,440 organisations hold valid FCRA registrations, including 1,013 organisations in Kerala, reflecting the increasingly compliance-driven administration of the law.

According to the church, wrongdoing must certainly be prevented and punished, but organisations that operate lawfully and serve public good should not be subjected to unreasonable restrictions.