Stretch, go weightless with ‘The Cat Flight’ at Fort Kochi Water Metro station

KOCHI: A cat flight is hovering under the roof of Fort Kochi water metro station! Shocked? Don’t be. It’s an installation by the Kochi Biennale Foundation called Poocha Vimaanam or The Cat Flight. Fort Kochi Water Metro station was one of the venues of the ABC Art Room programme as part of the Kochi Muziris Biennale 2025-26. The large-scale upcycled soft sculpture was created through a public workshop held at the ABC Art Room during the Biennale. It was facilitated by textile artist Rashi with the support of the ABC Art Room team.

Evoking an image of stretching, pausing, and becoming weightless amidst the demands of everyday life, Poocha Vimaanam or The Cat Flight invites viewers to reflect on rest, playfulness, and shared creativity. Built using discarded clothing collected from communities across Kerala, the sculpture stands as a symbol of collective effort and transformation.

The sculpture’s inner metal structure was designed and welded by artists Arjun S Sasikumar and Govind Rajamani. Over the course of a three-day public workshop at the ABC Art Room at the Water Metro, visitors of all ages participated in the making of the work by attaching pieces of old clothing to the structure.

The Cat Flight embodies the Kochi Biennale Foundation’s commitment to public art as a shared social and creative experience. First installed on the roof of the Art Room during the Biennale, the sculpture has now been relocated to the Water Metro station, extending its life within a public transit space where it can continue to invite encounter, participation, and collective engagement in everyday urban life.

The ABC (Art By Children) Programme is an integral initiative of the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF).