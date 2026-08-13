CSL delivers 2nd multi-purpose vessel to German firm

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) delivered MS Maria, the second of eight HS EcoFreighter series of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs), to German firm HS Schiffahrts UG on Wednesday. The delivery and acceptance protocol was signed by CSL director (operations) S Harikrishnan and HS Schiffahrts UG director Heinz Josef Schepers in the presence of senior officials from both organisations.

Designed by Groot Ship Design, Netherlands, the vessel was constructed by CSL in accordance with the Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV). The EcoFreighter MPV is an ice-class vessel capable of carrying project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, timber, paper, dry bulk cargoes, as well as dangerous goods, for worldwide trading.

The 7,000 DWT (dead weight tonnage) vessel features a raked stem with the “Groot Cross-Bow” design, optimised for enhanced speed performance and fuel efficiency, along with a transom stern. The vessel is provided with a single large cargo hold fitted with six movable panels, enabling flexible cargo configurations including grain bulkheads at multiple positions and a tween deck arrangement. Propulsion is provided by a medium-speed four-stroke diesel engine driving a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) through a reduction gearbox.

“The delivery of MS Maria marks an important milestone in CSL’s expanding presence in the international commercial shipbuilding market and reflects CSL’s growing capabilities in constructing technologically advanced and versatile merchant vessels for global owners,” said an official.