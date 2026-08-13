Dispute over parked car: Ex-cop held

KOCHI: A dispute over a car parked near a house turned violent in Edappally on Monday, with a former police officer being arrested for allegedly smashing the vehicle’s windshield with a stone. The arrested is Bijoy, a Cheranalloor resident who was expelled from police service in 2021 after he was implicated in a murder case.

Police said the incident occurred around 11am on Friends Road in Edappally when Bijoy confronted a woman over her car that was parked on the roadside near his house.

The disagreement reportedly escalated into an argument, during which he allegedly hurled abuses and made sexually coloured remarks against the woman. As per the police, Bijoy picked up a stone and struck the car’s windshield, damaging it and causing losses to the tune of `10,000.